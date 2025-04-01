Carlo Ancelotti receives vote of confidence from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over a coffee at club's training ground - but under-pressure boss is open to leading Brazil at 2026 World Cup
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reassured manager Carlo Ancelotti that his future at the club was safe amid Xabi Alonso and Brazil links.
- Perez told Ancelotti his Madrid job is secure
- Italian linked with Brazil job
- Xabi Alonso tipped to take over this summer or the next