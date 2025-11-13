Getty/GOAL
Carlo Ancelotti has 'no doubt' Cristiano Ronaldo will reach 1,000 goal mark as ex-Real Madrid boss demands invitation to Portugal & Al-NAssr hero's celebration
Ronaldo closing in on incredible milestone
The legendary coach has backed CR7 to reach the historic 1,000-goal mark in his career. The Italian, who won multiple titles during two stints in charge of Real Madrid, remains in awe of the ex-Bernabeu star’s longevity and work ethic as the 40-year-old continues to score for both club and country.
The Portuguese legend, now with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, recently scored his 950th career goal in a 2-0 win over Al-Hazm. With 953 overall career goals, the superstar's current contract runs until 2027, giving him ample time to chase the dream milestone.
Ancelotti backs CR7 to hit 1,000
Speaking to AS, Ancelotti said he was in no doubt Ronaldo would continue to shine into his 40s, just like ex-Madrid co-star Luka Modric, who is currently excelling with AC Milan.
"He's going to achieve it, I'm sure of it. Have no doubt he'll do it," he said. "In Italy, they recently asked me about Modric and his 40 years, and I told them that of course he was going to play well at Milan. Luka and Cristiano are professionals who love football and are passionate about the sport. They will always achieve whatever they want. Cristiano will surely reach 1,000 goals, but when he does, he shouldn't forget to invite me to the celebration of that incredible record."
Ancelotti’s admiration for Ronaldo stems from their shared years of success at Real Madrid, where they won the Champions League in 2014. The Italian has often credited Ronaldo’s professionalism and relentless hunger as key to his sustained excellence.
The pair’s mutual respect has endured beyond Madrid. While Ancelotti has transitioned to leading Brazil toward the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo continues to inspire players across continents. Both men are chasing one final legacy, Ancelotti aiming to restore Brazil’s glory and Ronaldo striving to cement himself as football’s most prolific goalscorer.
Portuguese icon confirms 2026 World Cup will be his last
Ronaldo, who now has 143 international goals for Portugal, has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final appearance on the global stage. The veteran forward, who will be 41 when the tournament begins in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, recently told CNN: "Definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition."
The Al-Nassr hero also opened up about retirement, saying: “Let’s be honest, when I say soon, it’s probably one or two years. I’ll still be in the game for a bit longer.” That timeline places his potential retirement around late 2026 or early 2027, perfectly aligned with when he’s predicted to reach the 1,000-goal milestone.
Currently, CR7 remains in exceptional form, continuing to score nearly a goal per game in the Saudi Pro League, having scored 10 goals in just 11 matches so far this season.
Records, redemption and one last chapter
For Ronaldo, the next two years will define his footballing immortality, and with Al-Nassr chasing domestic and continental titles, and Portugal targeting glory in 2026, the stage is set for one of the most emotional finales in football history.
Ancelotti, meanwhile, has begun his new era with Brazil, tasked with guiding the Selecao back to the top of world football. As both legends eye their respective milestones, their paths may once again intertwine in global football’s grandest arenas, the 2026 World Cup.
If Ronaldo does reach the fabled 1,000-goal mark, as Ancelotti insists he will, one thing is certain that the celebration will not be complete without the Italian maestro by his side, as he also demands the invitation.
