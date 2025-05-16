Carlo Ancelotti gets the green light! Brazil won't abandon deal to hire Real Madrid boss despite CBF president's court order to step down

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeCarlo Ancelotti gets the green light! Brazil won't abandon deal to hire Real Madrid boss despite CBF president's court order to step downC. AncelottiBrazilReal MadridTransfersLaLigaCarlo Ancelotti will reportedly keep his Brazil job despite the court's orders to dismiss CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRodrigues has had to vacate his postFernando Sarney is the interim presidentAncelotti still expected to take overFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱