‘He can’t control it’ - Barcelona sporting director Deco gives update on manager Hansi Flick’s future

Barcelona’s inconsistent early-season form sparked renewed debate over Flick’s long-term position at Camp Nou despite the German signing a contract extension in May to remain at the club until the summer of 2027. Flick’s first campaign brought historic success with a domestic treble, but a series of lacklustre performances and damaging defeats in his second season quickly changed the public mood and prompted scrutiny of his ability to maintain momentum. Amid these concerns, Deco publicly downplayed the crisis narrative, stressing that the internal view of Flick remains supportive and that no discussions have taken place regarding an early departure.

The speculation intensified following footage of a tense moment between Flick and winger Raphinha after the Alaves match, which many interpreted as a sign of underlying tension inside the squad. Those suggestions were later dismissed by Flick himself, who reiterated that the incident had been misunderstood and that frustrations on the touchline reflected competitive pressure rather than deeper conflict. As Barcelona began finding form again in late November and early December, chatter around Flick’s future softened, but Deco’s comments reintroduced the issue into the wider discourse.

Deco’s remarks came during a period in which Barcelona’s results improved and several injured players returned, easing some of the anxiety around Flick’s tactical approach and his management of squad depth. The sporting director suggested that fluctuations in public opinion are simply part of the job at a club where scrutiny is constant and where even minor dips can cause headlines.