'Can't imagine spitting in my hand' - Kylian Mbappe reveals true feelings on PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi amid €55m unpaid wages dispute with former club K. Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Ligue 1 LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe has revealed his true feelings on Nasser Al Khelaifi amid an ongoing dispute with Paris Saint-Germain over alleged unpaid wages.