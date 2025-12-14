Getty Images Sport
'This can't continue!' - Fans demand Tottenham sack 'fool' Thomas Frank following shambolic Nottingham Forest defeat
Forest ease past sorry Spurs
Spurs fell behind midway through the first half at the City Ground as Ibrahim Sangare capitalised upon a mixup between Archie Gray and Guglielmo Vicario to ultimately present Callum Hudson-Odoi with an easy finish. And Forest were two goals to the good shortly after the restart as the duo linked up once more, with Hudson-Odoi getting the better of Vicario, whose performance was widely criticised by fans, with a cross-cum-shot.
The roles were reversed for Forest's third as Hudson-Odoi turned provider for Sangare to compound a miserable afternoon for Spurs. Frank's side had enjoyed a mini-revival in recent outings, following up a 2-2 draw at Newcastle with successive home wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively.
However, Spurs reverted to type in the Midlands on Sunday afternoon with a number of supporters now calling for Frank to be shown the exit just six months after he succeeded Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium helm.
'Dyche ball shi**ing all over Frank'
Spurs fans took to social media following the 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest to demand that the club call time on Frank's disappointing spell in charge of the Europa League champions.
"Football and subs awful, embarrassing again. The Frank saga will probably drag out longer than necessary because of our woeful record of hiring and firing managers the last 6 yrs but everyone can see he’s not the answer," @gemben82 posted on X.
"Time is up for me. Frank out. I don’t know how we come back from a loss like this, and we seriously show no signs of improvement. Move on," @HeardFromSpurs added.
Another fan account,@Spurs_Zone, commented that the Dane has failed to sort the club's defensive issues, stating: "Unfortunately, the experiment has gone wrong. Sorry it didn’t work out but it’s time for Frank to leave. Attacking isn’t a problem, Ange proved it last season, scoring was never an issue. The defending was, and Frank just completely failed in diagnosing the problem."
"It’s safe to say we’ve made a massive mistake in hiring this fool. Frank has served up some of the worst football I’ve ever seen. This can’t continue. Its over. He’s done," @SeanOR7 wrote.
@_iamchrisf went a little more in depth with his reasoning, posting: "Get Frank out!!! I said on Tuesday: 'The next 3 league games will give us a clearer picture and perhaps my belief and optimism reinstalled in Frank again but let’s see' And today’s performance/result has shown why I still have my doubts. For me he’s failing to get the bare minimum out of this team and that’s unacceptable. Forest only had 4 wins in the league before this game. Dyche ball shi**ing all over Frank"
- AFP
Frank bemoans 'bad performance' at City Ground
After Sunday's game, Frank was asked whether the result and performance was a real disappointment, to which he replied: "Yeah, it was. It’s hugely disappointing. That was a bad performance, especially first half. I think overall, especially after the 1-0 goal, we looked disjointed.
"Also after the second goal, it looked disjointed after that; didn’t win enough duels; and we couldn’t hit each other - it seems like we gave the ball away every single time we won it back throughout the game. That doesn’t help to win a football match.
"On paper, black and white, we lose 3-0 here. That is disappointing. The better team won today. When things go against us, we have to keep doing the right thing and keep our cool heads."
Spurs are 'not a quick fix'
Frank may be under a lot of scrutiny for the performance levels his Spurs side are producing, but the Danish coach remains bullish that he is the right man for the job and believes he can turn the mounting tide of hapless displays. Asked whether he will be given time to improve recent results, Frank claimed he did not see any reason why he would face the sack.
"I think it's pretty evident that if no one gets the time, no one can turn this around. This is not a quick fix," he said. "I'm very honest about where we are as well. I was also very honest, today was a very bad performance, no two ways about that.
"But I also know that to change this will take some time. No one will want to hear about that. It's just reality.
"I think the ones who have followed the club and the team, I think it's fair to say there's been a few not too consistent performances and that's the thing. We are working very hard."
What comes next?
Tottenham have now won only one of their last seven league outings as pressure continues to mount on Frank. And the games don't get much easier for Spurs, who welcome defending champions Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend.
Spurs then round off the year with a trip to Crystal Palace. Whether Frank is in charge of the next two games, however, remains to be seen with the club facing calls to axe the former Brentford boss.
