'I can do a lot better' - Mason Greenwood admits he 'slackened off' after bright start at Marseille as Ligue 1's Player of the Month for December gives himself modest rating for season so far
Mason Greenwood has admitted that he has not hit the same kind of levels recently as he did at the start of his Marseille career.
- Greenwood opens up on Marseille start
- Currently the top scorer in Ligue 1
- Claims he wants to stay at Marseille