‘He came here for that’ – Vinicius Jr desperate to make Kylian Mbappe dream come true as Real Madrid superstar reflects on disappointing Ballon d’Or snub
Vinicius Junior is determined to help Kylian Mbappe win the Liga Golden Boot, with the Real Madrid star also reflecting on his Ballon d’Or snub.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Frenchman adjusting to central striking berth
- Brazilian wants to see him finish top scorer
- South American over Golden Ball disappointment