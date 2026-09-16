We'll give it to 'em! Iron-man Taylor promises cauldron of hate for Hammers at The Den

Millwall defender Caleb Taylor declared that his side will take the fight to West Ham United in Saturday's lunchtime derby at The Den. Speaking on the BBC's EFL 72+ podcast, the 23-year-old revealed the entire squad has buzzed for the fixture since the schedule was published.

The clash marks the first Dockers Derby since February 2012.

West Ham arrive sitting top of the EFL Championship following four straight wins, while 11th-placed Millwall trail by four points.