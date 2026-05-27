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BVB, News and Rumours: Transfer fees too high? Two transfer targets apparently too expensive for Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga
Transfers
Borussia Dortmund
K. Karetsas
D. Moreira
G. Kobel

BVB cannot afford two of its rumoured transfer targets, according to reports. Latest news and rumours about Borussia Dortmund.

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  • Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB, rumour: Two transfer targets too expensive for Dortmund

    Borussia Dortmund is likely to miss out on two transfer targets, according to Sky.

    According to Sky, BVB are likely to finish second best in the race for Konstantinos Karetsas (KRC Genk) and Diego Moreira (Racing Strasbourg). The stumbling block is the transfer fees demanded by the respective clubs, which BVB are reportedly unwilling to pay.

    Genk are said to be demanding between €35 and €40 million for Karetsas, a fee Dortmund considers too risky for an 18-year-old.

    Meanwhile, Moreira's position is also hindering progress, as the 21-year-old primarily operates on the left and right attacking flanks—a role that does not fit Borussia Dortmund's usual 3-4-3 system under head coach Niko Kovac.

    So far, Dortmund have signed three players for the coming season: centre-back Joane Gadou from RB Salzburg for around €20m, and two promising talents, Kaua Prates and Justin Lerma.

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  • KobelGetty Images

    BVB, News: Kobel to miss Swiss national team

    Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will not travel to join the Swiss national team for the time being.

    The No. 1 shot-stopper is currently sidelined by illness and will link up with his teammates only after receiving medical clearance.

    Switzerland will face Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Canada in the group stage of the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Before travelling to the USA, the team will play a friendly against Jordan in St. Gallen.

  • BVB FansGetty Images

    BVB, News: Borussia Dortmund raises season-ticket prices

    Borussia Dortmund has announced a season-ticket price hike for 2026/27.

    Seated tickets will go up by two to four per cent for the 2026/27 campaign, the club has informed its season-ticket holders.

    Standing and disabled tickets will also rise by two per cent, meaning a season ticket holder in the South Stand will pay five euros more across 17 Bundesliga home games.

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