Burnley manager Vincent Kompany hit with two-game ban and fine for abusive language resulting in red card against Chelsea

GettyAditya GokhaleBurnley manager Vincent Kompany hit with two-game ban and fine for abusive language resulting in red card against ChelseaVincent KompanyBurnleyChelsea vs BurnleyChelseaPremier LeagueBurnley boss Vincent Kompany has been hit with a two-match ban by the Football Association following his red card against Chelsea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKompany given two-match ban for abusive languageWas red carded against Chelsea last month Also fined £10,000 by the Football Association