Burna Boy spotlights African culture & heritage ahead of AFCON final as Nigerian icon drops new music video featuring Eduardo Camavinga, Nico Williams & more

Burna Boy's long-term initiative aims to put African culture, sport and influence in the spotlight, harnessing the global profile of the Grammy Award-winning artist and elite footballers such as Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga and Nico Williams of Athletic Club, both of whom have proud African heritage. Described as a 'cultural offering', the project will see the singer and his roster of athletes give back to their fans in a celebration of their shared heritage.
The first instalment of that is Burna Boy's uplifting, powerful brand-new single, 'For Everybody', which dropped on Friday alongside a music video featuring a host of big names past and present from the football sphere, including Camavinga, Nico and Inaki Williams, Eder Militao, Asisat Oshoala, Odion Ighalo and Claude Makelele.