Bukayo Saka set to sign new contract with Arsenal until 2030 as talks with Gunners in 'final stages'

Saka spoke about his future earlier this year, making it clear he wants to win trophies. He told reporters: “I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge. It is pretty clear, the fans know how much I love them. You saw when I came on on Tuesday, they love me back. So it is a good relationship. I am really happy to be hear and I am focused on winning. I don’t think anyone is really in a rush. I have got two years left on my contract so it’s pretty relaxed. Everyone knows my thoughts and I’ve let you guys know as well, so I don’t think there is much else really.”

The forward won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020 but was an unused substitute in the final. He'll be hoping he can add more silverware in the current campaign, with the Gunners currently top of the standings in the Premier League and the Champions League.

