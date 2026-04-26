Bruno Fernandes determined to win World Cup for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo to reward 'everything he's given to football'

Fernandes is on a mission to ensure Ronaldo’s international career ends on the highest possible note. With the 41-year-old Al-Nassr icon likely heading into his final major tournament, the 2026 World Cup represents the last chance for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to claim the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his record-breaking journey.

Speaking to Wayne Rooney in a BBC interview, Fernandes made his intentions clear regarding his national team captain. "I will try my best to make my country proud. Wrapping up this last World Cup with Cristiano (Ronaldo), winning it would be something amazing," Fernandes said. "I really hope we can make it happen, not just for Portugal, but for everything Cristiano gave to football and the world."