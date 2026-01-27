Getty Images Sport
Bruno Fernandes' staggering new Man Utd contract demands revealed as 'disillusioned' captain considers his future
Captain demands record-breaking wage hike
United have been told they must shatter their wage structure if they wish to retain the services of their captain beyond the current campaign. According to an exclusive report from The Mirror, Fernandes has set a definitive price for his loyalty, informing the club hierarchy that he expects a salary package in the region of £400,000-a-week. Such a deal would make the Portuguese international the highest-paid player at Old Trafford, a status he feels reflects his immense contribution to the side since his arrival in January 2020.
The demand comes amidst a backdrop of growing unrest. The report states that the midfielder has become "disillusioned" with the operational standards at the club and the persistent instability in the dugout. Having rejected a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League last summer, Fernandes is now aware that his next contract will be the final major deal of his playing career. Consequently, he is determined to maximise his earnings, placing significant pressure on the United board to match his valuation or risk losing their most creative outlet.
- Getty Images Sport
Seeks clarity on managerial direction
While financial terms are a significant hurdle, the identity of the next permanent manager is equally pivotal to the playmaker's decision-making process. The Red Devils are currently under the stewardship of Carrick, who took charge on an interim basis following earlier managerial upheaval. While The Mirror suggests that Fernandes has been impressed by the impact Carrick has made during his temporary tenure, the captain requires concrete assurances regarding the long-term leadership of the team.
The 31-year-old is reportedly willing to wait until the end of the season to assess the landscape before committing his future to the club. The report highlights that he wants to see exactly who the permanent successor will be and what direction the club intends to take. This hesitation underlines the fragility of his current commitment; without a clear project that guarantees stability and competitiveness, the financial offer alone may not be enough to secure his signature. Other clubs are reportedly ready to "inundate" him with offers should he signal his intent to leave.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Casemiro exit could fund bumper deal
Financially, the path to meeting Fernandes' staggering demands may be cleared by the departure of another high-profile earner. The report indicates that Casemiro is poised to leave United this summer, a move that would remove a significant burden from the wage bill. The Brazilian midfielder is understood to be on a similar £400,000-a-week package, and his exit would provide the financial flexibility required to reallocate those funds to the captain.
However, offering such a lucrative extension to a player in his 30s represents a deviation from the club's recent attempts to exercise greater fiscal discipline. United chiefs must weigh the risk of handing a massive, long-term salary to a veteran against the catastrophic prospect of losing their talisman. His current deal runs until 2027 with the option of a further 12 months, meaning the club is not under immediate pressure to sell, but the player’s unhappiness could force their hand.
- Getty Images Sport
Ambition for silverware drives decision
Beyond money and management, the report emphasises that Fernandes is driven by a desire to win major trophies. Since joining the Premier League giants, he has lifted just two domestic cups, a return that falls short of his ambitions. The playmaker needs to be convinced that United is a club capable of challenging for the highest honours, rather than merely competing for top-four finishes.
The report notes that United will stand a much better chance of retaining their skipper if they can offer him Champions League football next season. However, even with European qualification, the club must demonstrate a capacity to build a squad that can compete with Europe's elite. For a player who has carried the team through turbulent periods, the assurance that his prime years will not be wasted in transition is just as valuable as the pay rise he is demanding.
Advertisement