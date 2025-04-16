FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-REAL SOCIEDADAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Bruno Fernandes signs off on Man Utd's first-ever ‘tifo’ banner to be unveiled in Sir Alex Ferguson Stand in bid to enhance Old Trafford atmosphere for huge Europa League clash with Lyon

B. FernandesManchester UnitedManchester United vs LyonLyonEuropa League

Bruno Fernandes signed Manchester United's first-ever ‘tifo’ banner to be unveiled in Sir Alex Ferguson Stand during Europa League clash with Lyon.

  • United fans to make history on Thursday
  • A giant tifo to be unfurled
  • Fernandes has given his "approval" on the design
