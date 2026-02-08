Getty Images Sport
Bruno Fernandes becomes second-fastest Man Utd player to reach 200 goal involvements ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo & David Beckham after Tottenham masterclass
Fernandes dazzles against Spurs
Fernandes was on the scoresheet as United earned their fourth win on the bounce. The Red Devils beat Spurs 2-0 at Old Trafford with the Portuguese midfielder doubling his team’s advantage after Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring with a sweeping effort from the top of the box from a corner.
Fernandes took the headlines when he fired home from a Diogo Dalot cross with just ten minutes to go as he put the game beyond doubt. Thomas Frank’s side had been reduced to ten men earlier in the game following a red card to Cristian Romero and never looked like turning the game around.
The United skipper has once again been the star of their season for both Ruben Amorim and now Michael Carrick. The goal against Spurs marked his sixth goal in the Premier League this campaign and his 18th direct involvement. His 12 assists in the division put him far and away the best playmaker in the league, with Rayan Cherki’s seven the next highest tally.
Fernandes amongst the greats
Fernandes notched up his 200th goal or assist for Manchester United on Saturday and, in doing so, became the second-quickest player to do so in the club’s long history. Only Wayne Rooney, who scored 133 goals and registered 67 assists in 295 games, can top Fernandes’ record of 104 goals and 96 assists in 314 games.
Per Opta, Fernandes has also overtaken the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (339 games), David Beckham (393), Ryan Giggs (424) and Paul Scholes (564). It puts him amongst some of the very best players to have ever pulled on a red shirt of Manchester United and he will not be forgotten any time soon.
Fernandes praises Carrick
United have been resurgent under Carrick and their fourth win on the spin is testament to the work he has put in at Old Trafford. The Red Devils never accrued as many victories in a row under his predecessor Amorim.
Speaking after the game, Fernandes hailed the impact the former England and United midfielder has had on the squad. He told TNT Sports: “I think Michael came in with the right idea of giving the players the freedom to take responsibility on the pitch to do the decisions that were needed. I think he remembers what I told him the last time he was manager. I thought Michael could be a great manager and he’s just shown it.
“We hope we can help him even more so everyone can see we are good players. That’s why we are at Man United. I think everyone understands the pressure of playing for this club. Everyone knows the expectations around it.”
Man Utd looking up again
United will have to contend with another side on their own glitzy run of form on Tuesday when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham. United are currently fourth in the Premier League, look set to secure a return to the Champions League next season and can begin to dream beyond. Carrick’s side are also just three points off of Aston Villa and Manchester City ahead of them and will fancy themselves to overhaul their rivals. League leaders Arsenal, 12 points clear of United, appear too far ahead to even begin to suggest a potential title charge.
United will know any slip up could spell trouble too, with Chelsea just one point below them. Liverpool are four off the pace but have a game in hand against City on Sunday afternoon, knowing victory will put the pressure on the sides above them.
United can strengthen their grip on the top four with a win against the Hammers, but will have to play well to take the maximum points off a side with four wins from their last five games in all competitions.
