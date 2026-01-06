Bruno Fernandes returns for Man Utd's new era as interim boss and club legend Darren Fletcher promises 'a team that represents a bit of me'

Fletcher inherits a team that have won just three of their last 11 Premier League games but who are sixth in the table and just three points from entering the top four. Amorim was criticised in recent weeks for playing too safe and Fletcher said he wanted his side to embody the club's attacking traditions when they take on 19th-placed Burnley at Turf Moor.

"Hopefully it looks like a Manchester United team, that represents a bit of me in terms of what I know as Manchester United," he said. "So I hope it resembles a Manchester United team that fans can be proud of, that I can be proud of. And I'm sure they will because I believe in the players. I think we've got good players and I think we've got players who care. And I think we've got a lot of quality in that team.

"And I hope to give them a platform to go out there, to express themselves and to show that. And also to challenge them to, it's about them, it's not about me. It's their season, it's their careers, it's their opportunity. I'm here to help them. But they're the ones who have to cross that white line and go in the pitch and make it happen. So give them some responsibility to go and do that."