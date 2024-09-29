Bruno Fernandes shown first red card of Man Utd career for reckless tackle on James Maddison before Kobbie Mainoo limps off to compound nightmare first-half vs Tottenham
Bruno Fernandes was shown the first red card of his Manchester United career for a reckless tackle on Tottenham midfielder James Maddison.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Man Utd fell behind to Johnson strike
- Fernandes shown red just before break
- Mainoo then limped off injured
🟢📱