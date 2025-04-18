'Broke through on Holy Thursday' - How the Spanish media reacted to Antony's Real Betis setting up Conference League semi-final with David de Gea's Fiorentina
Two former Manchester United stars will meet in the Conference League semi-finals after Real Betis and Fiorentina's successes on Thursday night.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Antony and David de Gea will meet in the Conference League semi-finals
- Two stars played together at Man Utd during 2022-23 season
- Winners will face Chelsea or Djurgarden in the final