Harvey Elliott Liverpool 2024-25Getty Images
Calum Preston Kelly

Brighton make Harvey Elliott their top target! Seagulls consider £40m swoop to sign Liverpool ace who is desperate for more first-team football

H. ElliottBrightonLiverpoolTransfersPremier League

Harvey Elliott has emerged as a transfer target for Brighton & Hove Albion as the 22-year-old may depart Premier League champions Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Brighton are interested in £40m Elliott
  • He has played a bit-part role under Arne Slot
  • Seagulls could offer Elliott more first-team football
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱