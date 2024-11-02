Thomas Frank 'open to another challenge' as highly-rated coach admits he could lose 'interest' in Brentford job following Man Utd links

Getty Soham MukherjeeThomas Frank 'open to another challenge' as highly-rated coach admits he could lose 'interest' in Brentford job following Man Utd linksT. FrankBrentfordTransfersManchester UnitedPremier LeagueThomas Frank admits he may soon be "open to another challenge" following reports linking the Brentford boss to Manchester United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFrank making a name for himself in the Premier LeagueWas tipped to become the next Man Utd coachReady to find out 'what the world brings' to himFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below