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Neymar expected back in Brazil training 'next week' as Carlo Ancelotti remains hopeful of injured talisman featuring at World Cup
Selecao suffer mixed fitness fortunes
Ancelotti delivered crucial selection updates ahead of Brazil’s final international warm-up match against Egypt this Saturday. While Neymar’s positive rehabilitation timeline handed the squad a massive boost, central defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the friendly match due to physical fatigue following his recent Champions League final exploits. The manager confirmed that Douglas Santos will start at left-back, with goalkeeper Weverton scheduled to feature in the second half as the coaching staff manage their defensive resources carefully.
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Ancelotti clarifies talisman's schedule
The Selecao boss outlined the strict medical protocol the superstar must clear before being integrated back into full-contact sessions. Providing an exhaustive breakdown of the forward's recovery plan, Ancelotti said: "I think his situation is very clear... (Neymar) is doing excellent individual work. After the weekend, he will undergo an MRI, and then, if everything goes well, he can train with the squad next week."
Tactical tweaks ahead of showpiece
The technical staff are using their final exhibition match to move away from their traditional four-man frontline and trial different tactical variations. Handing starting berths to Lucas Paqueta and Igor Thiago, Ancelotti explained: "I have this last game to run tests because, after this, testing becomes much more difficult.
"Paqueta is important to us because he brings different characteristics compared to our other midfielders. I want to test Paqueta, as well as Igor Thiago, to look for another option. The system with four players upfront is quite well-established, but I want to try out another option in this final test."
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Final tests precede group campaign
The upcoming friendly represents a critical threshold for fringe players looking to secure spots before competitive tournament football limits tactical experimentation. Following the medical assessments on Monday, the squad will finalise preparations for their Group C opening fixture against Morocco on June 13. With a subsequent group match scheduled against Haiti, the five-time world champions are heavily favoured to progress smoothly, giving Neymar an ideal competitive runway to fully regain sharpness.