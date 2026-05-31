Gabriel Magalhaes breaks silence after Champions League final penalty miss - with Arsenal defender delivering ‘painful’ message

Despite the criticism from some sections of the fanbase, Arteta was quick to explain the reasoning behind the shootout order. The Arsenal manager revealed that Gabriel volunteered to take number five honestly after the club's primary specialists had already been substituted or were unavailable following a grueling 120 minutes of action.

"He (Gabriel) wanted to take number five honestly. We have prepared and trained for this moment. Normally the penalty takers would be Bukayo [Saka], Martin [Odegaard], Kai [Havertz] for sure. We knew that if we got extra time on penalties, the penalty takers would be different players, still with the quality when you see Ebz [Eberechi Eze] take penalties in training, he doesn't miss any, but then you have to do in this moment. It's unfortunate not to have the same precision and efficiency that they had and that's the reason that we haven't won," Arteta explained.