Jamie Spencer

Brazil player ratings vs Tunisia: Estevao Willian can't stop scoring but Lucas Paqueta skies decisive penalty as Carlo Ancelotti's side held to disappointing draw

Brazil will have to do better next summer if they are to end a wait of 24 years for a World Cup trophy after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a disciplined Tunisia in Lille on Tuesday night. A first half goal from Hazem Mastouri threatened to put the Eagles of Carthage on course for a famous win, albeit in a friendly, but Chelsea prodigy Estevao Willian levelled things up not long before the interval.

A well-supported Tunisia on French soil managed to stifle and frustrate Brazil through the opening quarter of the game and then took the lead in clinical fashion when Mastouri finished from close-range. But an element of fortune got the Selecao back into it just before half-time, a penalty confidently converted by Estevao following a VAR check on what appeared to be a soft handball.

Brazil struggled to create that much of note throughout the second half, largely shooting off target despite racking up more than 20 attempts over the course of the game. A second penalty came as Tunisia too casually tried to play their way out of pressure in their own box, resulting in substitute Vitor Roque being dragged down. But Lucas Paqueta blazed the spot-kick over the bar.

18-year-old Estevao almost had the final say, striking the base of the post with the last kick of the game in stoppage time, but 1-1 was how it finished.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Stade Pierre-Mauroy...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Bento (5/10):

    A more aggressive response to Tunisia's breakthrough might have made it harder for Mastouri to finish by closing the angle much quicker.

    Wesley (5/10):

    Booked inside the opening 10 minutes. Otherwise struggled to make an impact going forward.

    Marquinhos (7/10):

    Hardly misplaced a pass all night and was equal to what Tunisia in limited attacks threw at him.

    Eder Militao (6/10):

    Played an hour before being withdrawn with injury. Was OK apart from that.

    Caio Henrique (7/10):

    A polished defensive performance and a better attacking outlet than his counterpart on the right.

    Midfield

    Estevao Willian (8/10):

    Had to wait a long time while being berated by a hostile and largely partisan crowd to take his penalty, but kept his cool exceptionally well to continue an incredible start to his international career. It's five goals in six international appearances so far this season. The only Brazil player who looked very lively.

    Bruno Guimaraes (6/10):

    Got into the right areas but could have done more with the possession he had.

    Casemiro (7/10):

    Saw plenty of the ball in the middle of the pitch and able to use that to create chances with passes forward. Defensively unchallenged.

    Rodrygo (6/10):

    A few positive moments here and there but a frustrating night overall.

    Attack

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    Limited impact until being withdran at half-time, just 21 touches of the ball.

    Vinicius Junior (6/10):

    Didn't really do that much to challenge Tunisia, before decent pressing contributed to winning the second penalty.

    Subs & Manager

    Danilo (5/10):

    Had to do very little defending after replacing Wesley at half-time. Made little difference.

    Vitor Roque (6/10):

    Won the penalty that Paqueta missed, which will be frustrating.

    Fabricio Bruno (6/10):

    A solid centre-back replacement an hour in.

    Fabinho (5/10):

    Only 22 touches of the ball in half an hour on the pitch. Lacked impact.

    Lucas Paqueta (5/10):

    Had the chance to win the game for his country and fluffed his lines.

    Luiz Henrique (N/A):

    The last of six permitted substitutes towards the end.

    Carlo Ancelotti (6/10):

    Comes away fro this international window with plenty of questions to answer.

