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Bradley Barcola wants Premier League move as Liverpool and Arsenal target informs PSG of transfer decision
Barcola rejects new PSG contract
Paris Saint-Germain star Barcola has sent shockwaves through the Parc des Princes by turning down a formal proposal to extend his stay in the French capital. Despite currently being tied to the Ligue 1 champions until 2028, the 23-year-old winger has made it clear that he is ready for a fresh challenge.
According to Sky Sport, The situation has moved rapidly, and Barcola has already communicated his decision to the club hierarchy. This development puts PSG in a difficult position, as they had viewed the former Lyon academy graduate as a cornerstone of their long-term project alongside the likes of Desire Doue.
However, the forward’s refusal to sign on the dotted line has paved the way for Europe’s elite to test PSG’s resolve, with the player reportedly struck a personal agreement with Liverpool.
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Liverpool lead the race for French star
Liverpool have identified Barcola as their primary offensive target as they look to bolster their attacking options for the new season. The Reds have already established contact with both the player's camp and PSG officials to explore the feasibility of the transfer.
It is understood that the Merseyside club are prepared to offer the Frenchman a significant salary, which would see him join the bracket of the club's top earners if the move is eventually sanctioned.
Journalist Florian Plettenberg has further explained that Liverpool are in talks with Barcola's representatives following the revelation that he will not renew his contract. While Arsenal have also been linked with interest in the winger to provide competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Liverpool appear to be working more intensively to wrap up a deal before the transfer deadline.
Massive €170m price tag looming
Securing Barcola's signature will not be an easy or inexpensive task for any suitor. Reports from RMC Sport indicate that PSG have set a staggering valuation of €170 million on the player, a figure that would make him one of the most expensive transfers in football history.
This astronomical asking price reflects Barcola’s soaring stock after an impressive season where he showcased his elite speed, clinical finishing, and technical dribbling skills on both the domestic and international stages.
While Liverpool and other interested parties may be hesitant to meet such a high valuation immediately, Barcola’s firm stance on not renewing his contract might force PSG to reconsider their financial demands.
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Past interest and future outlook
Barcola’s rise to prominence has been closely monitored by several top-tier clubs over the past two years. Bayern Munich were previously credited with a strong interest in the right-footed attacker, with the German giants viewing him as an ideal fit for their system before a move ultimately failed to materialise.
His performances for France at the major international tournaments have only served to increase his market value and attract more high-profile admirers from across the continent.
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