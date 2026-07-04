Goal.com
LiveVPN

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Elche CF v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Bournemouth agree £26m deal to sign Alvaro Rodriguez as Real Madrid pocket healthy sum from transfer

Transfers
A. Rodriguez
AFC Bournemouth
Real Madrid
Premier League
LaLiga
Elche

Bournemouth have agreed a deal worth up to £25.7 million to sign Elche striker Alvaro Rodriguez. The Uruguay youth international is expected to complete a medical before signing a long-term contract, while former club Real Madrid are set to benefit from a sizeable sell-on clause.

  • Bournemouth move for highly rated striker

    Bournemouth have agreed an initial £21.4 million deal with Elche for striker Rodriguez, with the fee potentially rising to £25.7m through add-ons, as per BBC. The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive La Liga campaign last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances.

    Rodriguez is expected to undergo a medical on Monday before signing a contract until June 2031. The Cherries view him as a key addition to strengthen their attack after their record Premier League finish.



    • Advertisement
  • Levante UD v Elche CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Real Madrid set for massive windfall

    The transfer is not just big news for Bournemouth and Elche, but also for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants included a 50% sell-on clause when they offloaded the striker to Elche just last summer for a modest €2m. Following the successful negotiations between the two clubs, Los Blancos are now expected to pocket a healthy sum, estimated at around €12.5m, as their strategy of retaining economic rights on academy graduates continues to pay dividends.

  • Bournemouth continue building for the future

    Rodriguez arrives as Bournemouth prepare for a new chapter under Marco Rose. The German coach has taken charge following Andoni Iraola's departure and is expected to shape a squad capable of competing domestically and in Europe. The striker is set to provide competition for Evanilson and could influence the future of Enes Unal, with Bournemouth reportedly willing to consider offers for the Turkey international as they strengthen their squad.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Elche CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Medical and contract completion await

    Rodriguez is expected to complete his medical before finalising a contract running until June 2031. Once the move is completed, he will join Bournemouth's preparations for the new season. The Cherries are also expected to balance incoming transfers with efforts to retain key players, including Alex Scott, who continues to attract reported interest from several Premier League clubs.