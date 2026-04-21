AFP
Marco Rose to replace Andoni Iraola as Bournemouth boss when Spainard departs at end of Premier League season
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Rose taking the top job
Bournemouth moved quickly in their succession planning to replace Iraola.Although highly-regarded Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was reportedly under consideration, Rose has taken the top job.
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An impressive pedigree
Rose will arrive on England's south coast boasting a top resume. Once one of the most highly thought of coaches in Europe, he has held multiple top jobs, including those of Borussia Dortmund and, most recently, RB Leipzig. He has won the Austrian Bundesliga twice and the German Cup in 2023.
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Iraola on to a bigger job
Iraola is expected to be in line for a big job this summer. The Cherries' boss has impressed with his attacking football and ability to push for Europe with a relatively inexpensive squad. He has been named as a potential successor toPep Guardiola should he depart City this summer. Other clubs such as Real Madrid, Man United and Liverpool could also have vacancies to fill.
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Iraola's immaculate record
Since taking over in 2023, Iraola has seen Bournemouth improve with every year. In his first season in charge, they tallied 48 points, the most in club history. They followed that with a ninth-place finish last year. This season, after losing nearly $300 million worth of talent, they are in contention for European football.