'It's a bouncy castle!' - Fans left in stitches as Tom Brady's Birmingham unveil plans for 'absolutely honking' new stadium

Ever since Knighthead took over Birmingham in 2023, the club has tried to flex its muscles, both with transfers and its lofty goals. And that was plain to see on Thursday with their potential ground in Bordesley Green in East Birmingham, which, they hope, could seat 62,000 fans. The images of the proposed design were released at Digbeth Loc Film Studios in Birmingham, coinciding with the Blues' 150th anniversary celebrations.

Chairman and co-owner Tom Wagner said the club "could not be more excited" over these plans, which are to be developed by Heatherwick Studio and MANICA Architecture.

He told the club's website: "This is a huge milestone for Birmingham City Football Club, creating a home for the club that reflects our ambition to compete at the highest level. More than that, the iconic design is a statement of intent for the City of Birmingham and the West Midlands, testament to a region that is on the rise. The stadium draws upon the proud heritage of the West Midlands – a heritage of industry, ingenuity and growth. I believe those same qualities can create a new era of success on and off the field and prosperity for local communities that have been starved of opportunities for too long."