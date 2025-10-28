Getty Images Sport
Borussia Dortmund ready to pounce on two 17-year-olds making waves in South America
Dortmund’s South American scouting push intensifies
Dortmund’s well-known strategy of nurturing young talents could soon bring two new faces from South America to Signal Iduna Park. According to Sky Sport, the club has been actively monitoring Kaua Prates and Juan Cruz Meza, two 17-year-old standouts who have impressed scouts with their technical and tactical maturity.
Prates, a left-back from Cruzeiro, has already broken into the first team of the Brazilian Serie A side, accumulating close to 500 minutes across nine appearances. Meza, meanwhile, is an attacking midfielder at River Plate’s reserve side, earning attention for his versatility and creativity. Dortmund scouts have reportedly conducted several live scouting visits, reflecting the club’s serious interest in both prospects.
The Bundesliga side’s recruitment team has a strong record in identifying global youth talent, previously unearthing players like Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and, more recently, Julien Duranville. Now, with the South American market producing another wave of gifted teenagers, Dortmund appear ready to act swiftly before rivals move in.
Prates - Cruzeiro’s young left-back attracting European interest
Prates has emerged as one of the brightest young defensive prospects in Brazil and, despite being just 17, he’s already made his senior debut for Cruzeiro and impressed with his aggressive tackling. His current contract with Cruzeiro runs until the end of 2027 and includes a €30 million (£26m/$35m) release clause, a fee Dortmund are reportedly reluctant to pay.
As per the report the negotiations have suggested that BVB are exploring alternative ways to structure a deal, potentially involving performance-based bonuses or add-ons. The challenge, however, is competition, several other European clubs are said to be monitoring Prates, making the race for his signature highly competitive.
Dortmund are already in concrete talks regarding the player, though financial demands could slow progress. Prates’ future could also depend on Almugera Kabar’s situation, as the young German full-back is reportedly pushing for a move away from Dortmund. Should Kabar depart, BVB may accelerate efforts to land Prates as his long-term successor.
Meza - River Plate’s versatile playmaker on BVB radar
Meza has caught Dortmund’s attention for his versatility and intelligence in the final third. Though he has yet to make his senior debut for River Plate, Meza has been a standout performer in the reserve setup. BVB scouts have reportedly attended multiple matches to assess his development first-hand.
The 17-year-old attacking midfielder can operate both centrally and on the wings, fitting perfectly into Dortmund’s dynamic attacking system. His contract with River Plate runs until December 2026, and Sky Sport report claims that several European giants are also watching his progress. While Meza’s immediate move is not guaranteed, BVB’s early groundwork positions them well should River decide to negotiate.
Dortmund’s model of talent development continues
The potential moves for Prates and Meza align perfectly with Dortmund’s philosophy of developing young prospects and giving them the platform to flourish. Over the past decade, BVB have built a reputation as one of Europe’s best environments for youth progression, combining elite coaching, early exposure to senior football, and patient development.
Incorporating South American flair into their next generation could also help refresh the squad’s long-term core. However, the challenge remains in securing work permits and navigating complex transfer clauses common in South American deals. Nevertheless, Dortmund’s recent partnerships and increased scouting presence in the region make a double move for Prates and Meza increasingly feasible. Discussions with Cruzeiro and River Plate are expected to continue into early 2026, depending on how both teenagers perform at club and youth international levels.
BVB’s immediate focus remains on domestic and European competition, including their DFB-Pokal clash against Eintracht Frankfurt and upcoming Bundesliga fixtures. However, behind the scenes, the club’s recruitment department is quietly preparing for another wave of youth investment.
