Wise, winged, and worldly: BOMA the desert owl soars as the official mascot for FIFA U-17 world cup Qatar 2025
A Tribute in flight to football’s great mentor
The desert owl is inspired by legendary Serbian coach Velibor “Bora” Milutinovic. The name Boma comes from the Arabic word for “owl”. It is a creature long seen as a symbol of wisdom and vision. But in this case, it also carries a heartfelt nod to Bora himself, who was known for his uncanny eye in spotting and nurturing raw talent. He remains the only coach ever to lead five different national teams in Mexico, Costa Rica, the USA, Nigeria, and China in five consecutive FIFA World Cups between 1986 and 2002.
What did Bora say?
Bora later made his mark in Qatar, guiding Al Sadd SC to victory in the 2004 Amir Cup. His legacy in Qatar’s sporting rise made him the perfect muse for the tournament’s mascot.
“When it comes to discovering young talent, my greatest satisfaction as a coach has always been to promote emerging players – to show them that they must have the right attitude, believe in their dreams, and aim for the national team,” said Bora. “I really like the idea behind the mascot and want to thank everyone who came up with it.”
The biggest U-17 World Cup in history
The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 will make history as the first-ever edition featuring 48 teams, running from 3–27 November 2025. All matches will be held across world-class facilities in the Aspire Zone, including the Khalifa International Stadium, where the final will take place on 27 November at 7 p.m. local time. With as many as eight games per day, 104 in total, the tournament promises to be a grand celebration of the stars of tomorrow.
A logo that shines light on youth
FIFA had earlier also presented the official logo for the 2025 tournament, which is a striking design featuring the trophy silhouette doubling as a spotlight, symbolising how the U-17 World Cup gives emerging players their moment to shine. Its warm, radiating colour palette mirrors the energy and inclusivity that define Qatar’s welcoming approach to hosting global events.
Qatar’s growing global football legacy
Qatar has emerged as a powerhouse in world sport. Following the unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2022, the nation is set to host a dazzling series of global tournaments, including the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 (1–18 December) and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025™ (10, 13, and 17 December).
