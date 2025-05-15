'Everyone deserves credit' - Bologna chief Giovanni Sartori hails club's Coppa Italia win vs AC Milan as a reward for fans, players, and staff after a season full of challenges
Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori lauded his team's match-winning efforts in the Coppa Italia final, where they beat AC Milan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bologna beat Milan 1-0 in Coppa Italia final
- Club chief reveling in trophy success
- Acknowledged the team's effort after a difficult start to the season