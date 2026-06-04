Chelsea lead tributes following death of their second all-time leading goalscorer Bobby Tambling

The football world is in mourning following the announcement of the death of Tambling. The former Chelsea forward, who became a defining figure of the club's history during the 1960s, passed away at the age of 84. His former club Crosshaven confirmed the news in a touching statement, noting that the legendary marksman had been diagnosed with dementia in recent years.

Beyond his remarkable goal tally, Tambling was the face of Tommy Docherty’s thrilling, homegrown Chelsea squad as they rose to prominence. Recognising his monumental impact, the Blues shared an official tribute to the star who defined a decade at Stamford Bridge, stating: "Chelsea Football Club has very sadly lost one of our most legendary players with the passing of Bobby Tambling at the age of 84."



