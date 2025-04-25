Patrice Evra Luis SuarezGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'He can even bite me!' - Luis Suarez challenged to a fight by Patrice Evra as Man Utd legend offers to 'pay out of pocket' to face ex-Liverpool star in revival of feud following racism scandal

P. EvraL. SuarezManchester UnitedLiverpoolPremier LeagueInter Miami CF

Patrice Evra announced that he will be making his MMA debut with the Professional Fighters League and has joked about wanting to fight Luis Suarez.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Evra announces MMA debut with PFL Europe
  • Revives feud with Suarez by calling out striker
  • Challenges the Uruguayan to a fight in the ring
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱