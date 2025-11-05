Birmingham City minority owner Tom Brady claims his dog Junie is a clone of deceased family pet

Colossal's statement on Brady's dog took the internet by surprise. The company also confirmed its purchase of another cloning company, Viagen Pets and Equine. The two firms are set to combine their research and technology to expand cloning services for both domestic animals and conservation purposes, with the hope of expanding worldwide. Brady said: "I love my animals, they mean everything to me and my family. A few years ago, Colossal used a non-invasive method to collect a small blood sample from our older dog before she passed away. That allowed them to create Junie, who’s a clone of Lua."

Brady described the experience as a "second chance" for his family, saying he was encouraged by how the technology could "bring comfort to families who lose their pets while also supporting efforts to protect endangered species".