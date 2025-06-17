'Way bigger than Wrexham!' - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney sent warning by potential new owners of Championship rivals with plans for 55,000-capacity stadium revealed
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been sent a warning by the potential new bosses of Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
- Wrexham warned by Championship rivals' new owner
- Consortium planning to buy Sheffield Wednesday
- Want to build new stadium