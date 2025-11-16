'We are better with Cristiano Ronaldo' - Robert Martinez sends out clear message after Portugal seal 2026 World Cup spot in style without suspended captain

Questions have been asked for some time about whether Portugal need to remain so loyal to Ronaldo - as he now plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr - but Martinez is adamant that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star will be an important part of his plans in 2026.

Martinez told reporters after seeing Portugal hit nine without CR7: “We are better with Ronaldo, Nuno Mendes and Pedro Neto. The most important thing is that football is a game of mistakes, of difficulties, of resilience, and when some players aren't there, we have to find a way to win. I think the important thing is to have all the important players, but also to have confidence and a clear idea that we can win when certain players aren't in the starting XI.”

Plans can now begin in earnest for another shot at global glory, with Martinez looking forward to discovering who Portugal will be lined up against in the group stage. He added: “Preparation is important, let all the fans enjoy the draw. The preparation day is important, the training camp in March will be very important to prepare for the World Cup.”

