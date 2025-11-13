'I can't think of a better winger' - Jeremy Doku hailed as best in Europe after dazzling display in Man City's thumping win over Liverpool

Former City striker Dickov was full of admiration for Doku, insisting that no winger in Europe matches his current level. He explained that Doku’s performance against Liverpool was just the latest chapter of a consistently exceptional season, telling Best Betting Bonuses: “I would say he's probably the best in Europe at the minute. Not just of his performance against Liverpool, which was top drawer, but I said before the game, that despite Erling Haaland’s goals, Doku has consistently been City’s best player and biggest threat.” His comments underline how dramatically Doku’s reputation has risen in a short period of time.

Dickov highlighted the winger’s technical evolution, pointing to the huge improvement in his all-round game. He recalled the criticism from last season, noting: “People were forgetting last season. They were questioning his end product a little bit. And maybe he was doing all these dribbles and was playing at a mile-a-minute. Maybe his crossing and finishing suffered, but he’s worked so hard at his game. He’s only 23 years old. He’s a young boy, and he’s just impossible to defend against when he gets you one on one."

He also praised the Belgian’s ability to thrive even under heavy pressure from two or more defenders. Dickov added: “Even yesterday when Liverpool were trying to double up on him and go two on one, he was still beating both defenders as if they weren't there. The problem he has now is that the standard that he played at yesterday, people are going to expect that every single week from him, which is going to be difficult to do. But at the minute, off the top of my head, I can't think of a better winger in Europe, never mind in the Premier League.”

