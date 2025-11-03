Getty
'I can do better!' - Marcus Rashford makes pledge to Barcelona fans despite scoring in win over Elche
Old Trafford outcast: Why Rashford finds himself at Barcelona
The England international stepped out of his comfort zone in the summer of 2025 when bidding farewell to the Premier League. He had found himself tumbling down the pecking order at Old Trafford, leading to the second-half of last season being spent with Aston Villa.
Some encouraging form was found there, prior to suffering an untimely injury, but his slate wasn't wiped clean by Ruben Amorim in Manchester. That led to Rashford linking up with Lamine Yamal and Co in Catalonia.
There have been some memorable outings for Barca, such as his Champions League brace at Newcastle, but questions continue to be asked by demanding members of the Spanish media regarding Rashford’s contribution to the collective cause. He was on target again in a 3-1 win over Elche.
More to come: Rashford capable of delivering more
Rashford now has six goals and seven assists to his name through 14 appearances for the Blaugrana, but the 28-year-old forward admits that he is capable of more. He intends to deliver on that vow, telling reporters: “I try to give my best. I could have done better against Elche and I promise to improve, but I'm generally happy with my performance.”
Rashford added, with Barca offering the perfect response to their Clasico defeat against arch-rivals Real Madrid: “It's a very important win. It's always important, after a defeat, to win the next game; that's the most important thing. In my opinion, if I do things right on the pitch and with the team, I'll always be able to score and create goals. My goal is to connect with my team-mates and feel in sync with them, and that's exactly how I feel right now.
“We work hard to win. We're taking it one game at a time. We need to keep playing as a team. This is Barca , and the demands must always be at their highest. It's true we have a lot of injuries, but that's football, and the same eleven players won't win every game. We must keep playing as one team and show fighting spirit and unity.”
Easy option: Rashford urged to play with confidence
Rashford has previously admitted to finding the adjustment to life in Spanish football “difficult”, but that process remains ongoing. He is being urged to play with more confidence, rather than taking the easy option when it comes to ball retention.
Former Barca star Lluis Carreras said after witnessing Rashford’s latest performance for the reigning La Liga champions: “I find it hard to explain; he has some issues, he plays in a position where he can't be perfect. He can't receive the ball and pass it back immediately; he has to try things, and he's not sharp there.”
Rashford set goal challenge by Barcelona boss
Barca boss Hansi Flick has also challenged Rashford to add more end product, with it important that he helps the likes of Yamal and Ferran Torres to carry the goal-scoring burden. Flick has said: “When you see the chances he has, one or two goals more will be good, also for him. But we can be happy with him, of course. I am very happy with him. He can play on this level and I am happy he shows it, for the fans and for the club, and also for the team-mates he is a very important player.”
Rashford and Barcelona will be back in Champions League action on Wednesday when taking in a trip to Belgium and lining up against Club Brugge. They have one more domestic fixture to come after that before another international break is reached, with Flick’s side staying out on the road for a visit to Celta Vigo. Barca sit second in the Liga table, five points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.
