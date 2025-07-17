This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Beth Mead England Euro 2025 gfx 16:9Getty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Beth Mead is vital to England's Euros title defence again - but the Lionesses' star of 2022 must continue to play super sub thanks to Lauren James

Analysis
B. Mead
England
Women's EURO
Sweden vs England
Women's football
FEATURES

After stealing the show during England's Euros win three years ago, the Lionesses winger is important in a different way in Switzerland

Most players can only dream of a major tournament being remembered most pertinently for their performances - in 2022, at the European Championships, Beth Mead lived that dream. As England's Lionesses ended their wait for a first major title, beating Germany in a memorably dramatic final, it was the Arsenal winger who stole the show, racking up six goals and five assists in just six matches to be crowned Player of the Tournament.

As England aim to defend that title in Switzerland, Mead's role has changed. Having been a regular starter throughout the calendar year, she now finds herself on the Lionesses' bench, with Lauren James' taking control of the place on the right of the attack thanks to some truly electric form.

That doesn't mean Mead can't make her mark on Euro 2025, though. Things might look a little different to three years ago but, with the knockout stages underway, the 30-year-old remains a vital asset to the Lionesses as they target three wins that would bring the European Championship title back to England again.

