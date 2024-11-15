Best player in the world? Zlatan Ibrahimovic told ‘he is not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo’ despite enigmatic former Inter, AC Milan & Man Utd striker believing he is the GOAT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic may believe he is the footballing GOAT, but Marco Materazzi has pointed out that he is “not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Swedish star boasts stunning medal collection
- Always believed in his own ability
- One of the best but not in greatest ever discussion