Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the 25 best men's footballers of the 21st century so far - ranked

GOAL attempts the impossible by ranking the finest footballers of the past 25 yeas based on talent, trophies, impact and longevity...

Brace yourself, reader. Take a moment to prepare for what's coming. Because you're about to get very riled up.

GOAL has put together its list of the 25 greatest players of the 21st century so far - and there's zero doubt that a number of the rankings are going to annoy the hell out of you. You'll be even more upset when you realise that some of your favourite players have been excluded. Seriously, there are Ballon d'Or winners that haven't even made the cut!

So, sit down, take a breath and trawl through our rage-inducing selections, which are based on talent, trophies, longevity and impact... Oh, and don't forget, you can vent your fury in the comments section!