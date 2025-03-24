'One of the best free kicks I've ever seen' - Reece James leaves England fans in awe as Chelsea right-back curls in spectacular opening goal in World Cup qualifying clash against Latvia
England fans are in awe as Reece James' spectacular free kick gave the Three Lions the opener against Latvia in their World Cup qualifier.
- James scores spectacular free-kick for England
- Fans left in awe of Chelsea right-back's strike
- James looking to cement position as England right-back