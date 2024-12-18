The 11 best football Christmas jumpers you'll find this festive season

‘Tis the season to be jolly in a novelty Christmas jumper. If you’re a football fan, you can indulge in an on-brand football-themed Christmas jumper, just to be that little bit extra this festive season. Offering warmth and comfort, with some tasteful club pride.
Bonus, they also make a great gift for the football fan in your life.
So, whether it's for a Secret Santa or a last-minute purchase for Christmas jumper day at the office - there's a jumper out there to suit every fan. We’ve got you sorted with the best novelty football Christmas jumpers, whether you're repping England, PSG, Real Madrid or your Premier League team, you can dress the part.
Take a look at GOAL's gift guides for all your holiday gifting inspiration, from children to adults and teenagers, we've got the perfect gifts for every football fan.
With that all being said, here are the best football Christmas jumpers you can buy right now to get in the festive spirit: