Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben & the 25 best Bundesliga players of the 21st century so far - ranked

Bayern Munich representatives take centre stage as GOAL runs down the finest players to have graced the German top flight since 2000

It's no secret that the Bundesliga has been a one-sided competition over the last 25 years. Bayern Munich have won the title a staggering 17 times, with 11 of those triumphs coming in succession between 2012 and 2023, and, as such, they're automatically installed as favourites heading into every new season.

That kind of superiority has not been seen in any of Europe's other four major leagues, which has led to the Bundesliga being written off as the weakest in some circles. Bayern always have the best players, with many of them often joining from their domestic rivals, who simply cannot compete with the Bavarian club's financial might. The Allianz Arena is considered the premier destination for those plying their trade in Germany, and that will probably never change.

However, that doesn't mean Bayern are the only great club in the Bundesliga, or the only one to have housed superstars at the peak of their powers.

Borussia Dortmund have lifted the Meisterschale on three occasions since the turn of the millennium, while Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Werder Bremen have each tasted success once. Bayern haven't always had everything their own way, and instant hero status has been bestowed on the few footballers who have managed to inspire their downfall.

But how many of them have made GOAL's list of the 25 best Bundesliga players of the 21st century so far? And have any of them been unable to unseat Bayern's finest at the top end of the rankings? All will be revealed below...