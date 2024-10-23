Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski & the 25 best Bayern Munich players of the 21st century so far - ranked

So many great players have helped Germany's most successful club stay at the top in the past quarter-century, but how many will go down as legends?

Bayern Munich have won 42 trophies since the turn of the millennium, including 17 Bundesliga titles and 10 DFB Pokals. They have set extraordinary new standards of dominance in Germany, while also lifting the Champions League three times, enhancing their status as one of the biggest clubs in world football.

In the 20th century, Bayern were blessed with world-class players such as Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Paul Breitner and Lothar Matthaus - all of whom played vital roles in building a lasting dynasty. They set the bar impossibly high, but new heroes have emerged over the last 25 years to ensure that Bayern have continued to reach the same giddy heights.

These players have embraced the club's 'Mia san Mia' ('We are who we are') motto with every fibre of their being. Talent can get you through the door, but only those with an iron-strong will and insatiable hunger to win leave a lasting mark at the Allianz Arena.

GOAL has thus ranked the top 25 Bayern players of the 21st century so far who fit into that bracket, including some who are still building their legacies in Bavaria...