Getty Images Sport
Bernardo Silva completes free transfer to Real Madrid as Man City icon links up with Jose Mourinho
Mourinho factor seals the deal
The appointment of Mourinho as Real Madrid head coach earlier this month has already paid dividends on the recruitment front. According reports, the presence of the legendary Portuguese tactician was a key factor in Silva’s decision to choose Los Blancos over other European heavyweights. Madrid have moved quickly to refresh a squad that failed to secure major silverware in the last two campaigns, turning to a proven winner in Silva.
While domestic rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were both credited with a serious interest in the 31-year-old, The Athletic reports they ultimately bowed out of the race. Once Madrid emerged as the frontrunners, the other La Liga sides chose not to improve their existing proposals, clearing the path for the transfer. Real Madrid confirmed the move in an official statement: "Real Madrid C. F. and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028."
- Getty Images Sport
End of an era at Man City
Silva’s departure marks the end of a legendary stint at the Etihad Stadium. Since joining from Monaco in 2017, the midfielder has been a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s tactical revolution, making 460 appearances and becoming a fan favourite for his tireless work rate and technical brilliance. He leaves Manchester as a serial winner, departing England as the Citizens' most decorated player after securing 19 major honours across his nine-year stay.
His final season at City saw him take on an even greater leadership role, captaining the side following the departure of Kyle Walker. Showing his trademark durability, he featured in all 38 Premier League games last term as City finished second, while adding the Carabao Cup and FA Cup to his extensive trophy cabinet.
Bernabeu revolution gathers pace
Florentino Perez is clearly in no mood to hang around after a fallow period for the club. Silva is the latest high-profile arrival in what is shaping up to be a transformative window for the Spanish giants. The club have already bolstered their defensive ranks by signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea and are widely expected to add Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Inter's Denzel Dumfries to their ranks as they look to reclaim their domestic and European crowns.
The arrival of a player with Silva's pedigree sends a clear message to the rest of Europe. Mourinho now has one of the world's most versatile creative engines at his disposal to kickstart his second stint in the Spanish capital.
- AFP
Focus shifts to the World Cup
Despite the massive news surrounding his club future, Silva is currently occupied with international duties. The midfielder is with the Portugal squad for the ongoing World Cup, where he remains a vital part of the national team setup. He entered the tournament in fine form, having featured in both of Portugal's warm-up friendlies in June before flying out to the finals.
Madrid fans will be closely monitoring his performances on the world stage before he joins his new teammates for pre-season training. The two-year deal ensures that the Portuguese veteran will remain at the top level of European football until June 2028, by which time he will be looking to have added La Liga titles to his glittering CV.
How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?
991 Votes