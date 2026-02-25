Getty Images Sport
Benfica lose appeal against Gianluca Prestianni suspension for Champions League decider vs Real Madrid
Prestianni accused of racially abusing Vinicius
Prestianni was seen covering his mouth with his shirt when talking to Vinicius during the first leg last week. The Brazil international quickly alerted referee Francois Letexier, who initiated the anti-racism protocol, prompting a ten-minute delay before the game restarted.
Benfica have stood by Prestianni, who has maintained that Vinicius misheard what he said, while manager Jose Mourinho claimed after the match that the Portuguese club could not be racist because club legend Eusebio was black. His comments were widely criticised by figures throughout European football.
On Tuesday, it was reported that Prestianni's defence would be that he used homophobic language rather than racist slurs, alleging he had been provoked by Vinicius who apparently mocked him because of his height. Such language is still included in UEFA's anti-discrimination rules and carries a hefty suspension if a person is found guilty.
UEFA dismiss Benfica's appeal
Benfica appealed against the provisional suspension handed to Prestianni, but that plea has been rejected by UEFA.
A statement from the governing body reads: “The appeal lodged by SL Benfica is dismissed. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of 23 February 2026 is confirmed.
"Mr. Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible.”
Argentine winger trained at Bernabeu despite ban
The decision means Prestianni will play no part in the second leg and whether he will be in attendance at the Bernabeu for the second leg remains to be seen.
The winger had trained with the rest of his team-mates at Real Madrid’s home ground in the build-up to the fixture, though he was not involved in Benfica’s 3-0 victory over AVS Futebol SAD on Saturday over the weekend.
A number of Real Madrid players came out in support of Vinicius in the immediate aftermath of the incident, while manager Alvaro Arbeloa has urged UEFA to send a strong message in the fight against racism.
He said: "We have a great opportunity to mark a turning point in the fight against racism. UEFA, which has always been a champion of this fight against racism, has the opportunity to do more than just leave it as a slogan, or a nice banner before matches. And let's hope - or rather, I hope - that they seize this opportunity.
"As we've said, as I've said...on playing at a high level, putting on a great performance. On doing things right on the pitch and delivering a great performance so we can win the game. That's what we're most focused on. That's where we're putting all our energy and effort. And that's what we want to see tomorrow. The rest, obviously, isn't our concern. Or at least, it's not up to us to make those kinds of decisions. That has to be UEFA's."
Vinicius goal the difference before second leg
The alleged racism came after Vinicius scored the only goal of the first leg with a wonderful effort from distance. The 25-year-old will be key to Real Madrid's hopes of securing an aggregate victory to reach the last 16, especially with fellow key forward Kylian Mbappe missing out due to a knee injury he sustained in training.
Vinicius scored again on Saturday, meaning he now has five goals in his last four matches, though his most recent effort was in vain as Los Blancos succumbed to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Osasuna. That result means they once again trail Barcelona in the La Liga title race, with just one point the difference between the two Clasico rivals with 25 matches played.
Should Real Madrid safely see off Benfica, they will face Manchester City or Sporting CP in the next round, with the draw for the remainder of the knockout stages taking place on Friday.
