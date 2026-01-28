'Once in a lifetime' - Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sends social media into overdrive with UNBELIEVABLE goal against Real Madrid in instantly iconic Champions League moment

Commentator Ian Darke said: "Jose Mourinho is special again! Sends keeper Trubin forward to get the goal Benfica need to stay alive in the Champions League …. and he scores in the 98th minute against Real Madrid! Wonderful drama."

@MarkLomasSport said: "What have I just witnessed in Lisbon! Last touch of the group stage, #Benfica keeper Anatoliy Trubin sends Jose Mourinho’s team through. Wild scenes at Estadio da Luz!"

@IconicMourinho added: "Jose Mourinho has seen a lot of crazy stuff in his 25 year career. A goalkeeper scoring at the last minute to send his team to the Champions League knockouts might just be the craziest one. A once in a lifetime moment."

@NoContextFM1 said: "Jose Mourinho has been a manager for 26 years and even he's in disbelief at what he's just seen."

@MenInBlazers concluded, fittingly in all capitals: "BENFICA GK ANATOLIY TRUBIN SCORES IN THE LAST MINUTE TO SAVE THEM FROM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ELIMINATION. FOOTBALL IS THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD"

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!