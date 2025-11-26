Getty Images
Ben Chilwell aiming to put up 'biggest middle finger' to critics by making England's 2026 World Cup squad as ex-Chelsea defender reveals talks with Thomas Tuchel
England squad shaping up ahead of 2026 World Cup
England will be heading into next year's World Cup in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico as one of the favourites, led by Tuchel, whose pedigree at club level is both proven and widely respected. The Three Lions have experienced a tale of 'so near, yet so far' in recent major international tournaments. They lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain as the agonising wait to taste success continued, but Tuchel's troops look strong as things stand.
Despite boasting ridiculous squad depth, with most positions stacked with talent in abundance, one of the weakest links in the England XI is the left-back spot. In recent times, Tuchel has called up the likes of Djed Spence, Miles Lewis-Skelly, and Tino Livramento, with Manchester City's rising star Nico O'Reilly starting there in the most recent pair of international fixtures.
Chilwell eyeing England's 2026 World Cup squad
It's anyone's guess as to who will be England's starting left-back at the marquee event next summer in North America. With no player seemingly nailing down that position as things stand, could there possibly be an opening for former Chelsea defender Chilwell to play himself into contention? The 28-year-old certainly doesn't rule it out. Chilwell last made an appearance for England in March 2024, but has since been an afterthought internationally.
"What a story it would be if I went to the World Cup after I was in the [Chelsea] bomb squad and everyone had counted me out 12 months prior," Chilwell told BBC Sport. "It would just be the biggest middle finger to so many people, which to me is a motivation. Chelsea were honest with me and there's no resentment, but of course I've got an ego, so it would be a nice feeling to prove some people wrong."
The ex-Leicester City man also revealed that he has kept in touch with the national team gaffer and initial talks have gone well.
"Probably 99 out of 100 people are saying, 'No, he's not going, and it is impossible to go to the World Cup'," he admitted. "We've had conversations since he's got the job at England. I'll try and word it right - it has been said that it's not out of the equation.
"It makes me laugh that people think I'm an old player at 28 - I'm really in my prime. That's why the World Cup is an ambition… there's so much to achieve. First things first, I want to play well here, be healthy, and then the rest - the World Cup - may follow. If I can say I gave everything but don't achieve it then it's not the end of the world. I'll still be enjoying my football, and only be 29."
Chilwell reflects on his Chelsea departure
Last summer, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made it clear that Chilwell would not be a part of his plans for the 2024-25 season. Barring a second-half substitute cameo against Barrow in the Carabao Cup in September, he did not make a single appearance. His exile under Maresca came to an end towards the end of the winter transfer window, as Crystal Palace signed him on a short-term loan.
In the summer, with the chapter of his Chelsea career well and truly closed, he joined BlueCo's sister club Strasbourg permanently, moving to Ligue 1. However, the 2021 Champions League winner revealed that he doesn't hold any grudges over how he was treated by Maresca.
"I've never had anything against Enzo Maresca. I told everyone how much I respected the fact that he was honest, because at least then I could just go, 'alright, cool, I'm not wanted'," he explained. "Of course I wasn't happy with the decision - I didn't agree with it, but I respected it.
"I definitely feel like I suffered from it. I also completely knew I could have done the role [as an inverted full-back]. I played centre-mid until I was 12 and even with Thomas [Tuchel], when we played in a back three, I was making runs into striker positions, or because Toni Rudiger liked to drive with the ball, I'd go inside. I was able to do it – I just didn't have the opportunity."
Ambitions with Strasbourg - silverware & UCL dream
Things have been going well for Chilwell at Strasbourg, where he has earned the trust of head coach Liam Rosenior. The Milton Keynes-born full-back shared his ambitions for this season.
"It wasn't my top choice, but then I spoke to the manager. It was only a 10-minute call, and I rang my agent straight away after and said, 'Yes, let's get Strasbourg done,'" Chilwell added. "Liam said I'd be surprised how much I'd enjoy it. He still thought I could improve and said he would ask me to play certain roles I haven't played before, which has already started to happen.
"Then there's the leadership side of it. I've been in changing rooms with serial winners and know how to be in a group that wins stuff. It just seemed like a no-brainer and a pretty perfect fit.
"I'm definitely shocked at the quality. There are a lot of people going straight to the top here, and I include the manager in that. The league is good and the stadiums are full. We've shown we can compete with PSG and the manager has big ambitions to win stuff this season and qualify for the Champions League."
